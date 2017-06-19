French, Iraqi journalists killed in Mosul mine blast
A French video journalist and an Iraqi colleague have been killed in a mine blast while covering the operation to root out Islamic State extremists from Mosul. State-owned France Televisions said in a statement Tuesday that it "regrets to announce the death of Stephan Villeneuve, following a mine explosion in Mosul."
