French, Iraqi journalists killed in Mosul mine blast

A French video journalist and an Iraqi colleague have been killed in a mine blast while covering the operation to root out Islamic State extremists from Mosul. State-owned France Televisions said in a statement Tuesday that it "regrets to announce the death of Stephan Villeneuve, following a mine explosion in Mosul."

