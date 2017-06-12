Food poisoning outbreak hits Iraq refugee camp
One child has died and around 200 people have been hospitalized after a serious outbreak of food poisoning at a refugee camp in Iraq. About 800 people are thought to have been affected by the outbreak, at UNHCR's Hasansham U2 refugee camp, east of Mosul.
