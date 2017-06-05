First on CNN: Us suspects Russian hac...

First on CNN: Us suspects Russian hackers planted fake news behind Qatar crisis

Manhattan Mercury

US investigators believe Russian hackers breached Qatar's state news agency and planted a fake news report that contributed to a crisis among the US' closest Gulf allies, according to US officials briefed on the investigation. The FBI recently sent a team of investigators to Doha to help the Qatari government investigate the alleged hacking incident, Qatari and US government officials say.

