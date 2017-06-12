Fathers of slain US soldiers attend trial in Jordan
Four more witnesses testified before a Jordanian military court Sunday morning in the fourth hearing of a Jordanian soldier charged with murder in the shooting of three U.S. military trainers. The U.S. Army Green Berets were killed when their convoy came under fire at the gate of an air base in southern Jordan in November.
