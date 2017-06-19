Ex-Israeli PM Olmert unwell, taken from prison to hospital
The 71-year-old Olmert, who is appealing for early release, was a longtime fixture in Israel's hawkish right wing when he dramatically took a more conciliatory line toward the Palestinians a decade ago. Arnon Afek of Tel Hashomer hospital near Tel Aviv, said Olmert is "conscious, communicates with the doctors and undergoing medical tests."
