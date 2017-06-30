English community center finds source of funds in Dubai
In this file photo dated Wednesday, March 29, 2017, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, vice president of the United Arab Emirates and Dubai ruler, attends the summit of the Arab League at the Dead Sea in Jordan. The Godolphin Cross village in southwest England reached out to the Dubai ruler because his famous Godolphin horseracing stables share the town's name, and now because of a generous donation the village can purchase a former Methodist chapel for the town's new community center building it is announced Thursday June 29, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|3 hr
|Valerie
|351
|'Too controversial': Turkey drops evolution fro...
|9 hr
|True Christian wi...
|4
|A Mosul mosque in rubble, victim of militants' ...
|10 hr
|True to islam
|4
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|Tue
|DENG
|121,929
|Jewish groups cancel meetings with Netanyahu in...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Ultra-Orthodox lawmaker: Reform Jews don't beli...
|Jun 27
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|In about Face, Israel Freezes Western Wall Mixe...
|Jun 26
|True Christian wi...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC