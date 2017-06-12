Emirati Ambassador: US Should Rethink its Air Base in Qatar

The United States should consider moving its air base out of Qatar, the Emirati ambassador to the U.S. said Tuesday, encouraging the Trump administration to use its leverage to further pressure Qatar over alleged support for extremism. As the Persian Gulf crisis enters its second week, Ambassador Yousef al-Otaiba of the United Arab Emirates said Qatar's neighbors would "fairly soon" give the U.S. a list of specific actions Qatar must take before punitive steps are lifted.

