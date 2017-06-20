Emirates Wants US, European Monitors ...

Emirates Wants US, European Monitors for Any Qatar Deal

10 hrs ago

The United Arab Emirates is calling for a monitoring system to ensure that Qatar respects any future agreement to end the standoff with its Gulf neighbors. Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Bahrain cut ties with Qatar this month and blocked air, sea and land traffic over its support for Islamist groups and ties with Iran.

Chicago, IL

