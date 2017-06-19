Egypt sends fuel to power-starved Gaz...

Egypt sends fuel to power-starved Gaza, undercuts Abbas

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: NewsOK.com

Officials say Egypt has begun trucking 1 million liters of cheap diesel fuel to Gaza's power plant, in a rare delivery meant to ease a crippling electricity crisis in the Hamas-ruled enclave. Wednesday's shipment appears to undercut Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has stepped up financial pressure on Gaza to force the militant Hamas to cede ground there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 1 hr Katrina 272
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue yidfellas v USA 2
News Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10) Mon Truth 4
News Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a... Mon the truth hurts 2
News Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ... Jun 17 hey hey hay 1
News Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09) Jun 17 indict Hannity 3
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab Jun 17 indict Hannity 12
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Cuba
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,284 • Total comments across all topics: 281,924,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC