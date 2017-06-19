Egypt sends fuel to power-starved Gaza, undercuts Abbas
Officials say Egypt has begun trucking 1 million liters of cheap diesel fuel to Gaza's power plant, in a rare delivery meant to ease a crippling electricity crisis in the Hamas-ruled enclave. Wednesday's shipment appears to undercut Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, who has stepped up financial pressure on Gaza to force the militant Hamas to cede ground there.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Katrina
|272
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Mon
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Mon
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|12
