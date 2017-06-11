Egypt parliament in tumultuous meet over Saudi islands pact

In a raucous meeting, an Egyptian parliamentary committee on Sunday began reviewing a disputed 2016 agreement to hand control over two Red Sea islands to Saudi Arabia, a move critics say ignores a final ruling by a high court to annul the pact. The meeting of the legislative and constitutional committee follows a January ruling by the High Administrative Court that upheld a lower court verdict, declaring the agreement unconstitutional and void.

