Don't expect Erdogan's accused bodyguards at G-20: Germany

16 hrs ago

The German government has said it does not expect to see Turkish security agents accused of attacking protesters in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, which will be held on June 7 and June 8. The melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during Erdogan's visit to the United States in May overshadowed the trip and further strained U.S.-Turkish relations. Eleven people were hurt in what Washington's police chief described as a "brutal attack" by the security teams on peaceful protesters.

Chicago, IL

