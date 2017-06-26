Don't expect Erdogan's accused bodyguards at G-20: Germany
The German government has said it does not expect to see Turkish security agents accused of attacking protesters in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit to the upcoming G-20 summit in Hamburg, which will be held on June 7 and June 8. The melee outside the Turkish ambassador's residence during Erdogan's visit to the United States in May overshadowed the trip and further strained U.S.-Turkish relations. Eleven people were hurt in what Washington's police chief described as a "brutal attack" by the security teams on peaceful protesters.
