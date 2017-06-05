Donald Trump pushes Gulf unity in cal...

Donald Trump pushes Gulf unity in call with Saudi king

US President Donald Trump has told Saudi Arabia's King Salman that a united Gulf Cooperation Council is "critical to defeating terrorism and promoting regional stability". It is a change in tone for the president who had appeared to side with Saudi Arabia and other countries against Qatar in a series of tweets on Tuesday that seemed to endorse the accusation that Qatar funds terrorist groups.



