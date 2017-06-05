Defence plan calls for cyber and drone attacks to meet 21st century threats
Canada will add hundreds of new elite special forces commandos, wage offensive cyberwarfare attacks and deploy armed drones to international battlefields as part of its military response to new global security threats. The hotly anticipated new defence policy review released Wednesday identified a wide range of harrowing and borderless threats, including the "grey zone" of hybrid warfare, ever-present terrorism and climate change.
