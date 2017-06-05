Death toll up, Iran rejects Trump's jab over terror attack
Police officers stand outside Iran's parliament building following an attack by several gunmen, June 7, 2017 in Tehran, Iran. TEHRAN, Iran -- Police increased their patrols in the streets and subway stations of Tehran on Thursday, a day after a pair of stunning Commuters in the Iranian capital noticed police on street corners and motorcycles, more than usual as dawn broke.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|2 hr
|spocko
|223
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|4 hr
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|4 hr
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|4 hr
|lavon affair
|10
|The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge...
|10 hr
|CodeTalker
|2
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|22 hr
|Tm Cln
|82
|Assyrian, Armenian, Greek Genocide Commemoratio...
|23 hr
|Talk To The Hand
|6
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC