Death toll in Yemen cholera outbreak hits nearly 700: WHO

GENEVA/DUBAI: A cholera epidemic in Yemen has killed at least 681 people and the outbreak has yet to peak, according to World Health Organization figures showing an increase in the death toll of nearly 50 percent since its last update on May 27. WHO figures taken between April 27 and June 4 show 86,422 suspected cholera cases were recorded in 19 of Yemen's 23 governorates, although the WHO said the increase was partly due to "better completeness of reporting". On May 29, the WHO reported 471 people had died in the period to May 27 and there were 51,832 suspected cases.

