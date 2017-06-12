Death Penalty for 31 in Egypt Over Murder of Chief Prosecutor
An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 31 people to death for murdering the country's former chief prosecutor almost two years ago. The death sentences are a preliminary judgement and will be referred to the chief Islamic legal authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding opinion, as required by Egyptian law.
