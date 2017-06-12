Death Penalty for 31 in Egypt Over Mu...

Death Penalty for 31 in Egypt Over Murder of Chief Prosecutor

10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

An Egyptian court on Saturday sentenced 31 people to death for murdering the country's former chief prosecutor almost two years ago. The death sentences are a preliminary judgement and will be referred to the chief Islamic legal authority, the Grand Mufti, for a non-binding opinion, as required by Egyptian law.

