DC police say 2 arrests made in Turki...

DC police say 2 arrests made in Turkish embassy melee case

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second right, applauds during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second right, applauds during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey Wednesday, June 14, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 12 hr Katrina 138
News Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S.... 21 hr No wonder 1
News Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto... Tue Retribution 4
News Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath Tue Jewish agression 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Jun 10 Quirky 230
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... Jun 9 yehoshooah adam 5
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Jun 8 yehoshooah adam 3
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,175 • Total comments across all topics: 281,768,466

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC