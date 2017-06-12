DC police say 2 arrests made in Turkish embassy melee case
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second right, applauds during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey Wednesday, June 14, 2017. Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, second right, applauds during a ceremony in Ankara, Turkey Wednesday, June 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|12 hr
|Katrina
|138
|Mistaken paint jobs blamed after dozens of U.S....
|21 hr
|No wonder
|1
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Tue
|Retribution
|4
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Tue
|Jewish agression
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Jun 10
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC