Chief Adviser to Turkish Prime Minist...

Chief Adviser to Turkish Prime Minister Detained

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Bloomberg

Turkey's official news agency says the chief adviser to the prime minister has been detained for alleged links to U.S.-based cleric Fethullah Gulen, who is blamed by the government for last summer's coup attempt. Anadolu news agency said Birol Erdem, who currently advises Prime Minister Binali Yildirim, was taken into custody in Ankara Saturday along with his wife.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06) 1 hr Voyeur 121,926
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 18 hr NoRestForTheWicked 9
News Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel Fri yidfellas v USA 1
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... Fri anonymous 3
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... Fri spocko 215
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) Thu TRD 71,289
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Gunman
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Health Care
  5. North Korea
  1. Microsoft
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,221 • Total comments across all topics: 281,496,433

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC