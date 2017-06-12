Boris Johnson calling for end to bloc...

Boris Johnson calling for end to blockade of Qatar

16 hrs ago Read more: Chardandilminsternews.co.uk

Boris Johnson has urged four Gulf and Arab countries to ease their blockade on Qatar over its alleged support for extremist groups and close ties to Iran. The Foreign Secretary also said Qatar must take seriously the concerns of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain and "urgently" do more to address support for extremists.

