Boris Johnson calling for end to blockade of Qatar
Boris Johnson has urged four Gulf and Arab countries to ease their blockade on Qatar over its alleged support for extremist groups and close ties to Iran. The Foreign Secretary also said Qatar must take seriously the concerns of Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt and Bahrain and "urgently" do more to address support for extremists.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chardandilminsternews.co.uk.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|Katrina
|109
|Qatar, in regional crisis, hires former US atto...
|Sun
|USA Today
|2
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Sat
|Quirky
|230
|Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes...
|Jun 9
|yehoshooah adam
|5
|Letter: Elevation brings peace?
|Jun 8
|yehoshooah adam
|3
|Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10)
|Jun 8
|yidfellas v USA
|18
|Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n...
|Jun 8
|lavon affair
|10
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC