Australian police leave Cyprus ending 'right of passage' after 53 years

Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|1 hr
|Tm Cln
|227
|LGBTQ Community Congregates in Tel Aviv for Gay...
|6 hr
|Rainbow Crusher
|5
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|8 hr
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|12 hr
|indict Hannity
|3
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|12 hr
|indict Hannity
|12
|Meet Manal al-Sharif, the Saudi woman who dared...
|14 hr
|Ossam Rahman
|1
|Illegal immigrants urged to leave Saudi Arabia ...
|Fri
|spytheweb
|1
