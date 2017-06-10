Associated Press announces 2017 staff awards
Coverage of the Pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando, the demise of Venezuelan society and fighting in Mosul, Iraq, won top honours in the 2017 Associated Press Media Editors Awards for AP staff, showcasing the news organization's excellence around the globe. Hannah Dreier was a double winner for her work on "Venezuela Undone," which painted vivid portraits of a once-wealthy society slipping into chaos and lawlessness.
