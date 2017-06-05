Arab nations add names to terror list...

Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

Arab countries have put 12 organizations and 59 people they say are associated with energy rich Qatar on a terror sanctions list. The move, announced early Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing rift between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump in Israel: Watch president's visit to Wes... 1 hr yehoshooah adam 5
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 3 hr Dances with Mullahs 225
News Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16) 6 hr Tm Cln 84
News Letter: Elevation brings peace? Thu yehoshooah adam 3
News Israeli Nobel candidate rejects peace prize nom... (Feb '10) Thu yidfellas v USA 18
News Why Melania Trump covers her head one day and n... Thu lavon affair 10
News The Latest: Trump phones Abu Dhabi leader, urge... Thu CodeTalker 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. South Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,034 • Total comments across all topics: 281,634,697

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC