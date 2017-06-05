Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute
Arab countries have put 12 organizations and 59 people they say are associated with energy rich Qatar on a terror sanctions list. The move, announced early Friday, is the latest development in the ongoing rift between Qatar and Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
