Airstrike Kills 25 at Qat Farm, Say Yemeni Medical Officials

Yemeni medical officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels has killed 25 men who had been growing qat. The director of the medical authority in the rebel-dominated Saada province, Abdullaiz al-Azi, says Sunday that the men, who officials believe were civilians, were killed when a house was targeted in the village of Baqqa on Saturday.

Chicago, IL

