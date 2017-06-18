Airstrike Kills 25 at Qat Farm, Say Yemeni Medical Officials
Yemeni medical officials say an airstrike by the Saudi-led coalition fighting Houthi rebels has killed 25 men who had been growing qat. The director of the medical authority in the rebel-dominated Saada province, Abdullaiz al-Azi, says Sunday that the men, who officials believe were civilians, were killed when a house was targeted in the village of Baqqa on Saturday.
