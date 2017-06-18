Aid convoy to besieged area comes und...

Aid convoy to besieged area comes under fire in Syria

9 hrs ago Read more: Fox News

A convoy delivering aid to a besieged opposition area outside Syria's capital has come under attack, seriously wounding a driver of the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and thwarting the first such mission to the area in eight months, aid groups said Sunday. The 37-truck convoy, jointly organized by the International Committee of the Red Cross, the Syrian Arab Red Crescent and the United Nations, was to deliver food and medicine to 11,000 people in the town of East Harasta.

Chicago, IL

