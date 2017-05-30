50 years after the Six-Day War, Israeli Jews reflect on the victory

An Israeli gun boat passing through the Straits of Tiran near Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, during the Six Day War on June 8, 1967. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons/YAACOV AGOR JERUSALEM Ron Kronish was an American college student when Israel defeated the Egyptian, Syrian and Jordanian armies during the 1967 Six-Day War.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.