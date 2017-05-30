50 years after the Six-Day War, Israeli Jews reflect on the victory
An Israeli gun boat passing through the Straits of Tiran near Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt, on the southern tip of the Sinai Peninsula, during the Six Day War on June 8, 1967. Photo courtesy of Creative Commons/YAACOV AGOR JERUSALEM Ron Kronish was an American college student when Israel defeated the Egyptian, Syrian and Jordanian armies during the 1967 Six-Day War.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|1 hr
|Voyeur
|121,926
|Continue reading Israel's latest land grab
|18 hr
|NoRestForTheWicked
|9
|Columnist can't find 'apartheid' in Israel
|Fri
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi...
|Fri
|anonymous
|3
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|Fri
|spocko
|215
|Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09)
|Thu
|TRD
|71,289
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|May 29
|fingers mcgurke
|25
