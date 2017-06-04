4 nations cut diplomatic ties to Qata...

4 nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar as Gulf rift deepens

Four Arab nations cut diplomatic ties to Qatar early Monday morning, further deepening a rift between Gulf Arab nations over that country's support for Islamist groups. Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates all announced they would withdraw their diplomatic staff from Qatar, a gas-rich nation that will host the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

