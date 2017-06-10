10 Things to Know for Today
Vehicles navigate past waves and debris washing over State Highway 87 as Tropical Storm Cindy approaches Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in High Island, Texas. Yemeni businessman Ali Awad Habib recounts the torment he suffered in prison, where he said he was beaten with wires and wooden clubs and given electrical shocks, in this May 8, 2017 phot in Aden, Yemen.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|Tm Cln
|286
|Reporter Jay Solomon fired by Wall Street Journ...
|Wed
|Spy plane deal
|1
|Relive the Six Day War: Immediate aftermath
|Jun 20
|yidfellas v USA
|2
|Evergreen College Students Vote to Divest (Jun '10)
|Jun 19
|Truth
|4
|Moscow threatens to target US planes in Syria a...
|Jun 19
|the truth hurts
|2
|Two more men arrested in clash outside Turkish ...
|Jun 17
|hey hey hay
|1
|Israel lobby challenged during AIPAC conference (May '09)
|Jun 17
|indict Hannity
|3
