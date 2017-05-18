US special ops just got 350 kamikaze drones to fight ISIS in Iraq
After an urgent request earlier this year, US special forces were just given 350 kamikaze drone missiles to help fight ISIS in Iraq, Defense One reported . AeroVironment, which makes the Switchblades, describes them as a "miniature flying lethal missile" that can be "operated manually or autonomously."
