US special ops just got 350 kamikaze drones to fight ISIS in Iraq

17 hrs ago Read more: SFGate

After an urgent request earlier this year, US special forces were just given 350 kamikaze drone missiles to help fight ISIS in Iraq, Defense One reported . AeroVironment, which makes the Switchblades, describes them as a "miniature flying lethal missile" that can be "operated manually or autonomously."

