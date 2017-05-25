US: More than 100 civilians killed in...

US: More than 100 civilians killed in Iraq bombing in March

A U.S. bomb that dropped on a building in the Iraqi city of Mosul set off explosive materials that had already been placed inside by Islamic State fighters, causing the structure to collapse and killing more than 100 civilians, a U.S. military investigation concluded Thursday. The 500-pound bomb dropped by a U.S. aircraft on March 17 was intended to kill two IS snipers who posed a threat to Iraqi counterterrorism forces, the lead investigator, U.S. Air Force Brig.

