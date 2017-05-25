US: More than 100 civilians killed in Iraq bombing in March
A U.S. bomb that dropped on a building in the Iraqi city of Mosul set off explosive materials that had already been placed inside by Islamic State fighters, causing the structure to collapse and killing more than 100 civilians, a U.S. military investigation concluded Thursday. The 500-pound bomb dropped by a U.S. aircraft on March 17 was intended to kill two IS snipers who posed a threat to Iraqi counterterrorism forces, the lead investigator, U.S. Air Force Brig.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tri-cityherald.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|7 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|5
|White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept...
|7 hr
|Evilgelicalling
|11
|U.S. lawmakers to fight massive Trump Saudi arm...
|7 hr
|Denizen_Kate
|1
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|8 hr
|Red Crosse
|77
|Blaming Israel for carnage (Jul '06)
|10 hr
|DENG
|121,924
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|15 hr
|Charlie Brown
|76
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|17 hr
|idiotic Interregnum
|152
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC