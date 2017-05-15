US envoy: Fight to retake Mosul in 'f...

US envoy: Fight to retake Mosul in 'final stages'

The fight to retake Mosul from the Islamic State group is approaching its "final stages," a senior U.S. official said Monday. Brett McGurk, special presidential envoy for the global coalition against the IS, said Iraqi forces are "completely defeating" IS in one of the most difficult urban battles since World War II.

