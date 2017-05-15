US accuses Syria of sinking to - new ...

US accuses Syria of sinking to - new level of depravity' with mass killings

The Trump administration has accused the Syrian government of carrying out mass killings of thousands of prisoners and burning the bodies in a large crematorium outside the capital Damascus. The allegation came as President Donald Trump weighs options in Syria, where the US attacked a government air base last month in response to an alleged chemical weapons attack on civilians.

