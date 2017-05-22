UN envoy: Liberation of Mosul 'immine...

UN envoy: Liberation of Mosul 'imminent,' IS days numbered

The U.N. envoy for Iraq says the liberation of Mosul "is imminent" and the days of the Islamic State extremist groups self-declared caliphate "are numbered." But Jan Kubis told the Security Council on Monday that despite progress fighting remains "a tremendous challenge," with IS fighters increasingly using civilians as human shields.

