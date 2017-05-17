Turkish security involved in DC prote...

Turkish security involved in DC protester assault

Turkish security officials were involved in Tuesday's assault of protesters against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington, two law enforcement sources tell CNN. The US State Department said it is "concerned by the violent incidents involving protestors and Turkish security personnel" in a statement on Wednesday.

