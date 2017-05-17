Turkish security involved in DC protester assault
Turkish security officials were involved in Tuesday's assault of protesters against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington, two law enforcement sources tell CNN. The US State Department said it is "concerned by the violent incidents involving protestors and Turkish security personnel" in a statement on Wednesday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|2 hr
|MIDutch
|9
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|16 hr
|Nation of Islam F...
|3
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|17 hr
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|22 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|Wed
|James
|1
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|Tue
|Media Matters
|62
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|Tue
|Jeff Brightone
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC