Turkey's president rejoins ruling party after referendum win
Turkey's president on Tuesday rejoined the ruling party he co-founded in a step on his path toward solidifying his grip on power, following his narrow victory in last month's referendum boosting the presidential office. Most of the constitutional changes ushering in a presidential system, approved in the April 16 referendum, will take effect after the November 2019 election.
