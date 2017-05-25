Turkey's leader confronted by France, Germany at NATO summit

French President Emmanuel Macron, right, gesture as he introduces the French delegation to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, during their meeting which is on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, on Thursday May 25, 2017. French President Emmanuel Macron, left, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speak during their meeting which is on the sidelines of the NATO summit, in Brussels, on Thursday May 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.