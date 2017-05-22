Turkey slams US over - aggressive' acts against bodyguards
Turkey says it has summoned to the U.S. ambassador in Ankara to protest what it called ''aggressive and unprofessional actions'' by U.S. security personnel against Turkish bodyguards in Washington during President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's visit last week. The move Monday appears to be in retaliation to calls in the United States for strong action against the Turkish security officers who were seen hitting and kicking protesters outside the Turkish ambassador's residence in Washington during Erdogan's visit.
