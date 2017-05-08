Turkey slams 'occupation' of Jerusalem, draws Israel's ire1 hour ago
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called on Muslims to stand up for the Palestinian cause, saying each day that Jerusalem remains under "occupation" is an insult to them. His words drew strong criticism from Israel.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Obama's 2nd term travails: A lame duck before h... (Jul '14)
|1 hr
|Ivy League Supremacy
|126
|Prime Minister Stoltenberg visits President Obama (Oct '11)
|1 hr
|Bogus Repeal
|61
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|11 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|68
|How A Man With No Coding Experience Built An Ap...
|15 hr
|Solarman
|1
|US Embassy in Saudi Arabia posts video that omi...
|16 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|1
|US Navy fires warning flare at Iran vessel in P...
|Sun
|joe
|4
|Can We Finally Get Over Bernie Sanders?
|May 6
|Bishop Tutu fan
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC