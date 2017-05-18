Turkey demands US fire envoy in spat ...

Turkey demands US fire envoy in spat over Syrian Kurds

Turkey's leader told Donald Trump that his country will keep on fighting Syrian Kurdish militants even though they are a key U.S. ally against the Islamic State group, Turkey's foreign minister said Thursday, adding that a top U.S. envoy should be fired for backing the Kurds. Turkey considers the People's Protection Units, or YPG, a terror organization and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party , which has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against the country.

