Turkey demands US fire envoy in spat over Syrian Kurds
Turkey's leader told Donald Trump that his country will keep on fighting Syrian Kurdish militants even though they are a key U.S. ally against the Islamic State group, Turkey's foreign minister said Thursday, adding that a top U.S. envoy should be fired for backing the Kurds. Turkey considers the People's Protection Units, or YPG, a terror organization and an extension of the Kurdistan Workers' Party , which has waged a three-decade-long insurgency against the country.
