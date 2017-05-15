Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit t...

Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit to soldiers at air base

Turkey has blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers at the Incirlik air base, the German government said Monday, increasing the possibility that it might relocate planes supporting the campaign against the Islamic State group. Germany has about 270 troops at the base.

Chicago, IL

