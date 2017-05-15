Turkey blocks German lawmaker visit to soldiers at air base
Turkey has blocked a request for German lawmakers to visit their country's soldiers at the Incirlik air base, the German government said Monday, increasing the possibility that it might relocate planes supporting the campaign against the Islamic State group. Germany has about 270 troops at the base.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WSOCTV.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I...
|8 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Bored
|7
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC