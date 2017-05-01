Turkey backs India in fight against t...

Turkey backs India in fight against terror: Top developments

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday agreed to work together against terrorism. Here are the top developments: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today assured India of his country's full support in the fight against terrorism as he held an extensive discussion on this evolving threat with Prime Minister Narendra Modi .

Chicago, IL

