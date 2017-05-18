Trump's first foreign trip has high stakes at each stop
President Donald Trump 's maiden international trip, a five-stop marathon across the Middle East and Europe, has long loomed as a crucial first test abroad for the chaos-courting president. Now, with the eyes of the world upon him, the president will embark on his big trip carrying the baggage of dire troubles at home.
