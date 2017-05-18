Trump visit draws country singer Toby Keith to Saudi Arabia
In this April 3, 2011 file photo, American country singer, Toby Keith performs at the 46th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards in Las Vegas, CA. Keith, known for songs such as "Whiskey Girl" and "Beer For My Horses," is scheduled to perform in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, Saturday, May 20, 2017, in an event that coincides with President Donald Trump's first overseas visit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|1 hr
|khbv
|8
|Why U.S. Allies Saudi Arabia and Israel Are Loo... (May '15)
|3 hr
|USS LIBERTY
|12
|The Latest: Ryan says no rush to judgment on Co...
|4 hr
|Never Mind
|12
|Saudi Arabia working to dazzle Trump in busy ov...
|4 hr
|Chico
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|22 hr
|IDF and Mossad Fan
|2
|Intel spat adds to Israeli concerns about Trump...
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Israeli minister reportedly says it is time to ...
|Wed
|James
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC