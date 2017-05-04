Trump to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, ...

Trump to visit Israel, Saudi Arabia, Vatican, meet with pope

Waco Tribune-Herald

President Donald Trump said Thursday his first foreign trip as president will feature stops in Saudi Arabia, Israel and the Vatican, where he will meet with Pope Francis, an ambitious foray onto the world stage that will include meetings with NATO and a summit in Italy. Senior administration officials said Trump chose Saudi Arabia as his first stop to show his commitment to improving U.S. relations with the Muslim world.

