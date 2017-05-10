Trump to host Turkish president at Wh...

Trump to host Turkish president at White House on May 16

680News

The White House said in a statement Wednesday that President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit on May 16. Erdogan's visit comes weeks after he won a national referendum greatly boosting the powers of his office. International observers warned that the vote was tainted.

