Trump meets with UAE crown prince ahead of overseas trip
The president welcomed Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the United Arab Emirates on Monday for their first face-to-face meeting since Trump took office.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Louis Farrakhan Still 'Leading Anti-Semite': ADL
|2 hr
|Gremlin
|1
|Trump's first overseas debut amid fears, aspira...
|2 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Controversial Trump envoy Friedman arrives in I...
|Mon
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|Sun
|Bored
|7
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC