Trump: Fight against terror a 'battle between good and evil'

21 hrs ago

President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam. Trump's address Sunday was the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.

Chicago, IL

