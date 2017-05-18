Trump: Fight against terror a 'battle between good and evil'
President Donald Trump called on Middle Eastern leaders to combat a "crisis of Islamic extremism" emanating from the region, casting the fight against terrorism as a "battle between good and evil," not a clash between the West and Islam. Trump's address Sunday was the centerpiece of his two-day visit to Saudi Arabia, his first stop overseas as president.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump arrives in Israel, with Israelis worrying...
|1 hr
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|3 hr
|RustyS
|71
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|10 hr
|Black Snake Moan
|71
|Under fire at home, Trump in Saudi on first for...
|10 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|2
|Muslim Americans Have Some Advice For Trump On ...
|16 hr
|Jay Em
|7
|Trump accuses Syria's Bashar Assad of - unspeak...
|18 hr
|Cordwainer Trout
|1
|News 12 Mins Ago In draft of speech, Trump usin...
|19 hr
|Lawrence Wolf
|23
