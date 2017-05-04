Trump aims for high drama on first foreign swing
For a president who has come to relish the made-for-TV aspects of his job, perhaps it is no surprise that Donald Trump's first foreign outing will not be to Canada. Skipping a low-key stop in the United States' low-key northerly neighbor -- a traditional dry run on foreign travel for a new president -- Trump will instead touch down in the capitals of three major world religions, a dramatic in-person entry into the fraught intersection of faith, politics and national security.
