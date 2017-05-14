Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace
President Donald Trump is assessing whether moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would help or hurt prospects for clinching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, revealing Trump's criteria for a decision that could reverberate throughout the volatile Middle East. Since taking office, Trump has backed away from his campaign pledge to move the embassy in a gesture to Israel, instead saying he's still studying the issue.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Do they eat turkey in Turkey? (Nov '09)
|11 hr
|Bored
|7
|Israeli ultra-Orthodox textbooks promote insula...
|May 12
|OPERATION GREYLORD
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|May 12
|yidfellas v USA
|1
|Author of controversial 'Jewish State' bill ins...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Carl Bernstein calls Israel the 'epicenter' of ...
|May 12
|zionism is racism
|1
|Supporter of Controversial Israeli Settlements ...
|May 12
|AIPAC mohels
|1
|Sarkozy overheard calling Israeli PM 'a liar' (Nov '11)
|May 12
|Limpball Viagra
|61
