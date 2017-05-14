Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move ...

Tillerson: Trump weighs embassy move impact on Mideast peace

10 hrs ago Read more: Daily Journal

President Donald Trump is assessing whether moving the U.S. Embassy in Israel to Jerusalem would help or hurt prospects for clinching an Israeli-Palestinian peace deal, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said, revealing Trump's criteria for a decision that could reverberate throughout the volatile Middle East. Since taking office, Trump has backed away from his campaign pledge to move the embassy in a gesture to Israel, instead saying he's still studying the issue.

