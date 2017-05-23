Throwing chaos aside, Trump aims for caution on big trip
In his first big tour on the world stage, President Donald Trump is choosing caution over his usual brand of chaos. The early morning Twitter rants that so often rattle Washington have disappeared as Trump travels through the Middle East and Europe.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ...
|30 min
|joe
|151
|In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru...
|3 hr
|Red Crosse
|74
|Ann Coulter's Anti-Semitism Runs Deep (May '16)
|4 hr
|RustyS
|75
|On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will...
|12 hr
|floweranxin
|1
|How the Six-Day War changed American Jews
|15 hr
|Mighty righty
|10
|US, Turkey dispute fighting in DC as ambassador...
|19 hr
|fingers mcgurke
|7
|Police, Jewish activists, Muslim guards clash o...
|23 hr
|whining wall
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC