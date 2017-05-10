The Latest: UN Security Council condemns Egypt bus attack
The United Nations Security Council is condemning "in the strongest terms" the attack in Egypt on a bus carrying Coptic Christians that left at least 28 people dead and dozens injured. In a statement released Friday, the Council expressed its "deepest sympathy" and condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that the perpetrators need to be brought to justice.
