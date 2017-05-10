The Latest: UN Security Council conde...

The Latest: UN Security Council condemns Egypt bus attack

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: WBEN-AM Buffalo

The United Nations Security Council is condemning "in the strongest terms" the attack in Egypt on a bus carrying Coptic Christians that left at least 28 people dead and dozens injured. In a statement released Friday, the Council expressed its "deepest sympathy" and condolences to the families of the victims and emphasized that the perpetrators need to be brought to justice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WBEN-AM Buffalo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Senate to hear from Comey; Dems raise new Sessi... 3 hr CodeTalker 1
News Donald Trump gets warm welcome in Saudi Arabia ... 7 hr Quirky 214
News Israeli troops begin Gaza pullout as Hamas decl... (Jan '09) 9 hr TRD 71,289
News Continue reading Israel's latest land grab 19 hr campus report 8
News On trip abroad, Trump stays on script, but will... May 29 fingers mcgurke 25
News In U.S. presidential first, Trump prays at Jeru... May 28 Sandra 84
News White House Middle East Victory Lap Draws Skept... May 28 UMoronRACEUMAKEWO... 26
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Recession
  5. Microsoft
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Tornado
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,458,873

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC